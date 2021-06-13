Selfkey Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $50.24 million and $38.04 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00801759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.09 or 0.08053180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083959 BTC.

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

