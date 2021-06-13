Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0095

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $273,744.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

