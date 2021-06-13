Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59,202.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $59,202.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

