Sentivate Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $436,354.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $45.45 million and approximately $436,354.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00802345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.41 or 0.08036767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

