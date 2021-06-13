Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 215,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group accounts for about 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. Sequential Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.40 by ($9.13). The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

