Serum (SRM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.76 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00010227 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $190.94 million and approximately $40.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.10 or 0.08125868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084919 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

