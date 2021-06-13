Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) is Fourthstone LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,495 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,403 shares during the quarter. Severn Bancorp comprises approximately 6.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 8.96% of Severn Bancorp worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Severn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $12.21 on Friday. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Severn Bancorp Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

