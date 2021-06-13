Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the May 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 562.0 days.

Shares of SVTRF remained flat at $$33.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

