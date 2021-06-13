SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $99,361.12 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $99,361.12 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,755.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.01 or 0.06455964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.04 or 0.01576674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00439216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00151122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.47 or 0.00666925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00443843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007086 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038993 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

