ShipChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $21.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00796185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.84 or 0.08232504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085625 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.