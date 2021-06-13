ShipChain (SHIP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $141.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $993,364.48 and $141.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00801327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.87 or 0.07973069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00083572 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

