Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $1,247.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $713.23 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

