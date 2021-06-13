Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $33,959,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,247.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,178.47. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $713.23 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

