Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the quarter. Shore Bancshares comprises 9.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 9.94% of Shore Bancshares worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $205.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.