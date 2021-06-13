Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Decreases By 53.7%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 13th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ACCYY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

