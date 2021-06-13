Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expands By 102.2%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the May 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,605. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

