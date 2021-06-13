Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Grows By 130.9%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the May 13th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
NYSE:AMH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.27. 1,839,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.37.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.
In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.