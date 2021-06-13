Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Grows By 130.9%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the May 13th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.27. 1,839,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.