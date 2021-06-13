Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Declines By 50.4%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the May 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,298.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,450,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,713,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 29,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $121,239.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,911.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,190.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMST. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $3.20 on Friday. Amesite has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

