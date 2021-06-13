Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Declines By 54.4%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,300 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the May 13th total of 1,628,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ARNGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of ARNGF opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

