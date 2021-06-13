Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Grows By 100.0%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $132.36 on Friday. Arkema has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

