Short Interest in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Expands By 122.6%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the May 13th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACND stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. 300,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,205. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACND. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,139,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

