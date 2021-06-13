Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Declines By 52.8%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the May 13th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,985,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBWTF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

CBWTF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 161.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

