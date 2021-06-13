Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Expands By 112.2%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

AVACF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DNB Markets raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

