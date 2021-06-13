Short Interest in Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Drops By 56.0%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BAFYY opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

