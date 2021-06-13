Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Drops By 57.8%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the May 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEF opened at $172.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.75. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $139.00 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

About Bâloise

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

