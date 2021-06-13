Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Rises By 186.8%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $31.59 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

