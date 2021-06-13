Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Declines By 54.1%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the May 13th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,253,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 132,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $343,597.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 224,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,803. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 17.92%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

