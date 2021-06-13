Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 46.0%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the May 13th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $85.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, CEO Caroline Beasley purchased 20,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,390.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

