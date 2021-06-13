Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Rises By 163.7%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 163.7% from the May 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock remained flat at $$12.36 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 473,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,855. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after buying an additional 733,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

