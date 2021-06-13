Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Rises By 137.6%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 37,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $26.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

