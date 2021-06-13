Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expands By 104.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 13th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BRFS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

