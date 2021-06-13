Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Decreases By 46.4%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

