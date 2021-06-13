Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Declines By 58.6%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFWFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.