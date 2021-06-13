Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expands By 117.9%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the May 13th total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after acquiring an additional 419,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. 1,232,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,378. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.26. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

