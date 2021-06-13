Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Declines By 50.0%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CGEI opened at $0.93 on Friday. CGE Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

