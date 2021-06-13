Short Interest in Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Drops By 50.0%

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CPKF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $26.80. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.