Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Decreases By 56.5%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:RNP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 82,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $27.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
