Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Drops By 45.5%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2,918.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.