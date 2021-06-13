Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expands By 111.1%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CNFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.12. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

