Short Interest in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Rises By 162.2%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the May 13th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 651,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 151,894 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 215.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,940,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 2,227.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSA opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Crescent Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

