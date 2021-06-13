Short Interest in Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Rises By 100.0%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Croghan Bancshares stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.