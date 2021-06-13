Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Drops By 46.5%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 286,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,856. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 97.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in CynergisTek during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

