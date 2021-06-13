Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Drops By 46.5%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 286,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,856. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.26.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 97.78%.
About CynergisTek
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.
