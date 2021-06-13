Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Increases By 173.2%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Diamondhead Casino stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31. Diamondhead Casino has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
