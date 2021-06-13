Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Increases By 173.2%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diamondhead Casino stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31. Diamondhead Casino has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

