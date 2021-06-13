Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Decreases By 58.2%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the May 13th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 898.0 days.

Shares of DYNDF stock remained flat at $$39.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DYNDF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.