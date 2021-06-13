Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Decreases By 50.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $$1.15 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.75.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
