Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Decreases By 50.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $$1.15 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

