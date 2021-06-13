Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Increases By 186.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $21.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
