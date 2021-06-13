Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Increases By 186.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $21.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

