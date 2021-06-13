Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Expands By 151.7%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the May 13th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.