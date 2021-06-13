Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Drops By 46.8%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the May 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FRCOY traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

