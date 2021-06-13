Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Drops By 46.8%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the May 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FRCOY traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

