Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Drops By 56.8%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 8,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

