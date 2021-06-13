Short Interest in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Drops By 47.5%

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.12. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $55.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
